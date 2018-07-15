CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

172 FPUS56 KMFR 150232

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

732 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

CAZ080-151100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

732 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

this evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. East

winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ081-151100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

732 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming west around

5 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Light winds becoming north

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ082-151100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

732 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ083-151100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

732 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning becoming light, then becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ084-151100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

732 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early

in the morning becoming light, then becoming west 5 to 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Light winds

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ085-151100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

732 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

