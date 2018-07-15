CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018
_____
172 FPUS56 KMFR 150232
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
732 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
CAZ080-151100-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
732 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
this evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. East
winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows
in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ081-151100-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
732 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming west around
5 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Light winds becoming north
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 60s. Highs 95 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ082-151100-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
732 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ083-151100-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
732 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
early in the morning becoming light, then becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ084-151100-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
732 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early
in the morning becoming light, then becoming west 5 to 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Light winds
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ085-151100-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
732 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather