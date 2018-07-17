CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018
502 FPUS56 KMFR 171433
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
732 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018
CAZ080-172300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
732 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ081-172300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
732 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. East winds around 5 mph
early this morning becoming light, then becoming northwest around
5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid
50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ082-172300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
732 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the
evening and overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east early in the afternoon,
then shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ083-172300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
732 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph
well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ084-172300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
732 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming
west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ085-172300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
732 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in
the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
