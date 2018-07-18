CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

235 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

CAZ080-191100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

235 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ081-191100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

235 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ082-191100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

235 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ083-191100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

235 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ084-191100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

235 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning

and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ085-191100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

235 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

