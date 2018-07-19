CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

512 FPUS56 KMFR 191010

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

310 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

CAZ080-192300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

310 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ081-192300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

310 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ082-192300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

310 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ083-192300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

310 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-192300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

310 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ085-192300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

310 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

