CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 21, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

CAZ080-222300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated

thunderstorms. Haze until early afternoon. Areas of smoke through

the day. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Areas of smoke through

the night. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ081-222300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Haze until early

afternoon. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 90 to 100.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Areas of smoke through

the night. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph until well after midnight becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds

becoming west around 5 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ082-222300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south this afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ083-222300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest this afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ084-222300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Haze until early afternoon. Areas

of smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Light winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas

of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Light winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ085-222300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning becoming light, then becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

