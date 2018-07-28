CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018

139 FPUS56 KMFR 281058

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

357 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

CAZ080-282300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

357 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze this

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph early

this morning becoming light, then becoming northwest around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through the

day. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ081-282300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

357 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze this

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph early

this morning becoming light, then becoming north around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100. Light

winds becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through the

day. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming northwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 90 to

100. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ082-282300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

357 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze this

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in

the morning, then shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through the

day. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ083-282300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

357 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through the

day. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ084-282300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

357 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze this

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph

early this morning becoming light, then becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through the

day. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ085-282300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

357 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

in the morning. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

