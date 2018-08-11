CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

236 PM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

236 PM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke this evening, then areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke

through the day. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Areas of

smoke through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

236 PM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke this evening, then areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 90 to

100. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 90 to

100. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

236 PM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight, then shifting to the north well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

236 PM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke this evening, then areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast early

in the afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke

through the day. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Areas of

smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

236 PM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke this evening, then areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light, then

becoming west around 5 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Light winds becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke

through the day. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Areas of

smoke through the night. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

236 PM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the day. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Patchy

smoke through the night. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

