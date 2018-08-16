CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

_____

284 FPUS56 KMFR 160402

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

902 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

CAZ080-161100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

902 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then clearing.

Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ081-161100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

902 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then clearing.

Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early

in the afternoon, then shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph late in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ082-161100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

902 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast well after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ083-161100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

902 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then clearing.

Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-161100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

902 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ085-161100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

902 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then clearing.

Areas of smoke late this evening, then patchy smoke after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather