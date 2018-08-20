CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 19, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night.
Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs
in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night.
Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Areas of smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas
of smoke through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.
Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke through
the day. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Areas of smoke. Lows in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas
of smoke through the night. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Areas of smoke through the day. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas
of smoke through the night. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in
the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas
of smoke through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Areas of smoke through the day. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas
of smoke through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
1101 PM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas of smoke
through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Areas of smoke through the day. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas
of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
