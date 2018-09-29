CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

071 FPUS56 KMFR 291718

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1018 AM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

CAZ080-292300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

1018 AM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ081-292300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

1018 AM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph in the shasta valley and south 10 to 20 mph Elsewhere.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph late in the evening, then becoming light after

midnight becoming south around 5 mph well after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ082-292300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

1018 AM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny late this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ083-292300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

1018 AM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ084-292300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

1018 AM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ085-292300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

1018 AM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

