CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
331 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
331 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. A 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
331 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this
morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Light winds becoming southwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
331 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east late in the evening and overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
331 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
331 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this
morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
331 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this
morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
