CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

331 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

331 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

331 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Light winds becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

331 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east late in the evening and overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

331 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

331 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

331 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

