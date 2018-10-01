CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 1, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
245 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
245 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
245 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph late this evening, then shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
245 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers this evening, then rain
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east late this evening
and overnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
245 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
245 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 60.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
245 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south late this evening and overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,
then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
