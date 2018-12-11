CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018
_____
106 FPUS56 KMFR 111128
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
328 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
CAZ080-120000-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
328 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Chance of
snow this morning. Chance of rain until early afternoon, then
rain late this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to
6500 feet this afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to
3500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph well after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ081-120000-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
328 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow early this morning.
Slight chance of rain until early afternoon, then rain likely
late this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet this afternoon. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow showers
likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4000 feet
after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph well after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ082-120000-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
328 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the late
morning and early afternoon. Chance of rain late this afternoon.
Snow level 5500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,
then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level
6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph well after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northeast around 5 mph late in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower
30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ083-120000-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
328 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in
the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet this
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,
then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Patchy blowing
snow after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4500 feet
after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north around 5 mph early in the afternoon, then
shifting to the east late in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Patchy blowing snow. Highs in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ084-120000-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
328 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog early this morning.
A 30 percent chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon.
Snow level 5500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet
lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
around 40.
$$
CAZ085-120000-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
328 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog early this morning.
Slight chance of rain late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Patchy blowing
snow through the night. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to
4900 feet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation except
snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around
5 mph early in the afternoon, then shifting to the southeast late
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
_____
