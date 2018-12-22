CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
838 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
838 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog
early this morning. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow this
afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to
5000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,
then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet
lowering to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows
in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid
30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
838 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog
early this morning. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow this
afternoon. Snow level 3100 feet this afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,
then chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet rising
to 4500 feet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the shasta valley
and south 10 to 15 mph Elsewhere. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
838 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST
MONDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet
lowering to 3200 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,
then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level
4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
838 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST
MONDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet after midnight.
Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
well after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,
then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level
4000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower
to mid 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
838 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST
MONDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs around
40. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs around 40. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
838 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST
MONDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet in the
evening. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4100 feet rising to 4700 feet in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 4800 feet. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4600 feet. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in
the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
