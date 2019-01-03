CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 2, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

314 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

314 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph late in the evening and

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Colder. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

314 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Breezy. South winds 20 to 30 mph in the shasta valley and south

15 to 25 mph Elsewhere.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

2400 feet rising to 3100 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Windy. In the shasta valley, southeast winds

25 to 35 mph. Elsewhere, southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

314 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

314 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Breezy. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Breezy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

314 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

314 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3800 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Breezy.

Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Breezy.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

