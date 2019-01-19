CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

201 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

201 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

3500 feet lowering to 3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

201 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST

SUNDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

4000 feet lowering to 3100 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2800 feet.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

201 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

4000 feet lowering to 3200 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

201 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

4000 feet lowering to 3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

201 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet

in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

201 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches

except 4 to 8 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4600 feet in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 3 inches in

the Warner Mountains. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

10 to 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

