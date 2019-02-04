CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 3, 2019

504 FPUS56 KMFR 041452

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

652 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

CAZ080-050000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

652 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 2000 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

BELOW 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches at

lower elevations and 3 to 6 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation

around 1 inch at lower elevations and 1 to 2 inches above

3000 feet. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast late in the evening and overnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to

20. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ081-050000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

652 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches at lower elevations

and 1 to 3 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of

1 to 2 inches. Lows around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north late in the evening and overnight. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to

20. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Light winds becoming north

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

$$

CAZ082-050000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

652 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches at

lower elevations and 3 to 7 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows 15 to

20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest well

after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s to mid 30s.

$$

CAZ083-050000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

652 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Highs

in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around

15. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west well after

midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

$$

CAZ084-050000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

652 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of

1 to 2 inches. Lows around 15. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning,

then shifting to the north well after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

5 to 10. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

$$

CAZ085-050000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

652 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches except

3 to 7 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of

1 to 2 inches. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph well after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

15 to 25.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

