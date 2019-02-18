CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, February 18, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

202 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

CAZ080-191200-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

202 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

2000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 to

25. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

CAZ081-191200-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

202 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late morning

and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

CAZ082-191200-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

202 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 to

25. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

CAZ083-191200-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

202 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 to

20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15. Highs

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

CAZ084-191200-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

202 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light

winds becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Not as cold. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ085-191200-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

202 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation except snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 to

20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

