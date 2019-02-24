CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019
_____
352 FPUS56 KMFR 242259
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
258 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
CAZ080-251200-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
259 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Areas of blowing snow after midnight.
Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow
accumulation of 8 to 14 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Rain and snow.
Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 7 to 13 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then chance
of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet lowering to
2000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.
Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to
lower 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ081-251200-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
259 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow this evening, then
rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Windy. South winds 25 to 40 mph in the shasta valley and south
20 to 30 mph Elsewhere. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Rain and snow.
Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then chance
of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to
2500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the north 10 to
15 mph in the late evening and early morning, then decreasing to
around 5 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2900 feet in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid
30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,
then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ082-251200-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
259 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Areas of blowing snow after midnight.
Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 9 to 15 inches. Lows
in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Rain and snow.
Precipitation may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow level
3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
of 14 to 20 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s
to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Rain may be heavy at times after
midnight. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the
evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows
in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid
30s to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ083-251200-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
259 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Areas of blowing snow through the
night. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Rain and snow.
Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. Highs
in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 3000 feet
after midnight. Snow accumulation of 5 to 8 inches. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 3000 feet
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain
and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ084-251200-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
259 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Rain and snow.
Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. Windy. South winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then chance
of snow after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
Windy. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to
4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows
in the lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ085-251200-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
259 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow this evening,
then rain and snow likely after midnight. Areas of blowing snow
after midnight. Snow level 4100 feet. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch except 2 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
4300 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except 2 to
4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Windy. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level 4800 feet lowering to
4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches
except 4 to 9 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph well after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2800 feet rising to
3900 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4700 feet. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather