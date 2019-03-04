CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 3, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

945 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

CAZ080-041200-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

945 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ081-041200-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

945 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers late this evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest well after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light, then becoming west

around 5 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet

lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ082-041200-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

945 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s.

CAZ083-041200-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

945 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s.

CAZ084-041200-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

945 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light,

then becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs around 40.

CAZ085-041200-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

945 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3400 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3200 feet rising to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4200 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level 4900 feet lowering to

4100 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

