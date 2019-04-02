CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 1, 2019
_____
644 FPUS56 KMFR 021030
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
329 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019
CAZ080-022300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
329 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,
then slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 6000 feet lowering
to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows
in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ081-022300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
329 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain, windy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ082-022300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
329 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south early this afternoon, then shifting to the
northeast late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
6500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 6000 feet lowering
to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s to
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ083-022300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
329 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers,
snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Snow level 6500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ084-022300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
329 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 6000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level
6000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain, windy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ085-022300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
329 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Snow level
6500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
rain showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 6500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow level
6000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Breezy. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather