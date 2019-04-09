CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 8, 2019

_____

658 FPUS56 KMFR 091022

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

321 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

CAZ080-092300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

321 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

3500 feet rising to 4000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ081-092300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

321 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ082-092300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

321 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ083-092300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

321 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ084-092300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

321 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Breezy. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 50.

$$

CAZ085-092300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

321 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4300 feet. Little or no snow accumulation

except snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in the Warner

Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4300 feet rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather