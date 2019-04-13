CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 12, 2019

615 FPUS56 KMFR 130957

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

257 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

CAZ080-132300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

257 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early this morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 3500 feet

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet rising to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

CAZ081-132300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

257 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3400 feet rising to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ082-132300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

257 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 4500 feet

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 4000 feet

rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ083-132300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

257 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ084-132300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

257 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ085-132300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

257 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast late this morning, then shifting to the southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 4500 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4200 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

