CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 16, 2019
_____
817 FPUS56 KMFR 171012
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
311 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019
CAZ080-172300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
311 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s.
$$
CAZ081-172300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
311 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight, then shifting to the
east well after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light winds
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s.
$$
CAZ082-172300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
311 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s.
$$
CAZ083-172300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
311 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s.
$$
CAZ084-172300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
311 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast late this morning, then shifting to the southwest
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
$$
CAZ085-172300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
311 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather