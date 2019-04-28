CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 27, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
250 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019
CAZ080-282300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
250 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ081-282300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
250 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ082-282300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
250 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ083-282300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
250 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ084-282300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
250 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ085-282300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
250 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
