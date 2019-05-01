CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 30, 2019

_____

013 FPUS56 KMFR 010734

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1234 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019

CAZ080-011100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

1234 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ081-011100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

1234 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

east around 5 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the north.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ082-011100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

1234 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south early in the

afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

$$

CAZ083-011100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

1234 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

$$

CAZ084-011100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

1234 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ085-011100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

1234 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and

early afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the morning, then

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather