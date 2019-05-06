CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 5, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

334 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

334 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

334 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

334 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

334 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

334 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

334 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

_____

