CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 21, 2019
_____
815 FPUS56 KMFR 220929
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
228 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019
CAZ080-222300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
228 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Isolated
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ081-222300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
228 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Isolated showers. Snow level 6000 feet this morning. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ082-222300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
228 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers this
morning. Snow level 6000 feet this morning. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ083-222300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
228 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers this
morning, then isolated rain showers this afternoon. Snow level
6000 feet this morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ084-222300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
228 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Snow level
6000 feet this morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
well after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance
of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ085-222300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
228 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers this
morning, then scattered rain showers this afternoon. Snow level
6000 feet this morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening,
then isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance
of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather