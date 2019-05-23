CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 22, 2019
_____
036 FPUS56 KMFR 230948
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
247 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019
CAZ080-232300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
247 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph
well after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ081-232300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
247 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around
5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the morning, then
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ082-232300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
247 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet rising to
7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ083-232300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
247 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to
7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s.
$$
CAZ084-232300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
247 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph late in the
evening and overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph late in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ085-232300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
247 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph well after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
rain showers after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather