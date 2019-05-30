CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1115 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

1115 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

1115 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

1115 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

1115 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

1115 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

1115 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with widespread showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and

numerous showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

