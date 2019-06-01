CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, May 31, 2019

414 FPUS56 KMFR 011001

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

CAZ080-012300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ081-012300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the late morning and early afternoon,

then shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ082-012300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms early this afternoon. Partly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ083-012300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ084-012300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ085-012300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

