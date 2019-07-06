CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 5, 2019

426 FPUS56 KMFR 061023

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

322 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

CAZ080-062300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

323 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ081-062300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

323 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ082-062300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

323 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ083-062300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

323 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ084-062300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

323 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ085-062300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

323 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

