993 FPUS56 KMFR 100941

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

240 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

CAZ080-102300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

240 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ081-102300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

240 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ082-102300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

240 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ083-102300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

240 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ084-102300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

240 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the morning, then

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ085-102300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

240 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

