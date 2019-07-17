CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

257 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

257 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

257 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

257 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

257 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

257 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

257 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

