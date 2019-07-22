CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 21, 2019
_____
255 FPUS56 KMFR 221206
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
505 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019
CAZ080-222300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
505 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ081-222300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
505 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast late this morning, then shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
late in the evening, then shifting to the northwest around 5 mph
after midnight shifting to the northeast well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the north late in the morning, then shifting to the southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ082-222300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
505 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight, then shifting to the east well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid
50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid
50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ083-222300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
505 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight,
then shifting to the south well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph late in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ084-222300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
505 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the late evening and
early morning, then shifting to the southeast well after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Breezy.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph
early in the afternoon, then increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph
late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ085-222300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
505 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest around 15 mph late this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 20 mph late in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy.
Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather