CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 23, 2019
_____
727 FPUS56 KMFR 240905
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
204 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019
CAZ080-242300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
204 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ081-242300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
204 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the late morning and early
afternoon, then shifting to the southeast late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around
5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ082-242300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
204 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ083-242300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
204 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ084-242300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
204 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the morning, then
shifting to the east early in the afternoon shifting to the
southwest late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ085-242300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
204 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east early this afternoon, then
shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather