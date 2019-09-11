CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 10, 2019

_____

367 FPUS56 KMFR 111006

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

305 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

CAZ080-112300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

305 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ081-112300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

305 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Light winds

becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph

until well after midnight becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Light winds

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ082-112300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

305 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ083-112300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

305 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ084-112300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

305 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early this morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph early this morning

becoming light, then becoming northwest around 5 mph late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph until well after midnight becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ085-112300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

305 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather