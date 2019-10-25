CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2019

779 FPUS56 KMFR 251047

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

347 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

CAZ080-252300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

347 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ081-252300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

347 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ082-252300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

347 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ083-252300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

347 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Breezy. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

CAZ084-252300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

347 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north early this afternoon, then shifting to the

northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

CAZ085-252300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

347 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south early this afternoon, then

shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

