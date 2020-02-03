CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 2, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1122 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

1122 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late this evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Colder. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

1122 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late this evening. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south late in the morning, then shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

1122 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around

30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

1122 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

1122 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

1122 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

30. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

