CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 26, 2020
_____
586 FPUS56 KMFR 271001
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
CAZ080-272300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then
rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet
lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 3500 feet
rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet rising to
4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and
snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ081-272300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting
to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. In the
shasta valley, south winds 10 to 20 mph early in the afternoon
increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Winds northeast 5 to 10 mph in the
morning. Elsewhere, south winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet
lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising
to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ082-272300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 3500 feet
rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level
4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet rising to
4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ083-272300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
level 3000 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level
4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet rising to
4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ084-272300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the south 5 to 10 mph well after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level
4500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level
5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet rising to
4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ085-272300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
4400 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level 4600 feet lowering to 4100 feet after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising
to 4600 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather