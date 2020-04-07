CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 6, 2020

_____

248 FPUS56 KMFR 071003

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

CAZ080-072300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ081-072300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast late this morning, then shifting to the north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ082-072300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ083-072300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-072300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight, then

shifting to the northwest well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ085-072300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather