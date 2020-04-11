CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 10, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
315 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening
and overnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the
north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph becoming north around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph late in
the evening and overnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph late in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
_____
