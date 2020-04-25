CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 24, 2020
_____
321 FPUS56 KMFR 251003
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
303 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020
CAZ080-252300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
303 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ081-252300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
303 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the north late this morning, then shifting to the west this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting
to the south early in the afternoon, then shifting to the west
late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ082-252300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
303 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ083-252300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
303 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph well after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to
the east late in the morning, then shifting to the south early in
the afternoon shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ084-252300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
303 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ085-252300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
303 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to around 5 mph well after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather