Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

404 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

404 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Snow level 6500 feet rising

to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

404 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight,

then shifting to the southwest well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest late in the morning, then shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

404 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph late in

the evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight, then shifting to the south well after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

404 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after

midnight, then shifting to the south well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

404 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

404 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

