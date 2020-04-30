CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
404 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
404 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Snow level 6500 feet rising
to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s
to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
404 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight,
then shifting to the southwest well after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northwest late in the morning, then shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
404 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph late in
the evening and overnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the west after midnight, then shifting to the south well after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
404 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after
midnight, then shifting to the south well after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
404 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 30.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
404 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then sunny with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
West winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Breezy. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
