CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 30, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

351 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

351 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

7000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and

overnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

351 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet

rising to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Breezy. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph late in the evening

and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

351 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening. Snow level 7000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

around 5 mph well after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

351 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Windy. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 5500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

351 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Breezy. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph increasing to southwest around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

351 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

