CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

225 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

225 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

225 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph early this

morning becoming light, then becoming north around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light,

then becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

225 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early in

the afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

225 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west

late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in

the morning, then shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast early in the afternoon, then shifting

to the west late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

225 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light,

then becoming northwest around 5 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

early in the morning becoming light, then becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

225 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

early this afternoon, then shifting to the west late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

$$

