CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny early this afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

301 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

