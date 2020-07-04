CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020
_____
892 FPUS56 KMFR 040936
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
236 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
CAZ080-042300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
236 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ081-042300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
236 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph late this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to mid 80s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ082-042300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
236 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ083-042300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
236 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ084-042300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
236 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ085-042300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
236 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph well after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather