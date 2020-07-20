CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

071 FPUS56 KMFR 200004

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

459 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

CAZ080-201100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

459 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, becoming mostly clear. Slight chance

of thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning becoming light, then becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ081-201100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

459 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, becoming mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph

after midnight, then shifting to the east well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning becoming light, then becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. East winds around 5 mph early

in the morning becoming light, then becoming north around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ082-201100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

459 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, becoming mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast early in the afternoon, then shifting

to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ083-201100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

459 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, becoming mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ084-201100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

459 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, becoming mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph

early in the morning becoming light, then becoming north around

5 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ085-201100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

459 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds around 5 mph early

in the morning becoming light, then becoming north around 5 mph

early in the afternoon shifting to the west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

