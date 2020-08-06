CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 5, 2020

441 FPUS56 KMFR 060937

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

237 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

CAZ080-062300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

237 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ081-062300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

237 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Haze

early this morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ082-062300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

237 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze until early afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ083-062300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

237 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze until early afternoon. Patchy smoke this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ084-062300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

237 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze until early afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ085-062300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

237 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

